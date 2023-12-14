Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $29,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.8 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $164.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

