Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Update

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Tapestry Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.64. 1,015,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,443. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPR

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.