Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.17. The company had a trading volume of 982,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,021. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.81. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

