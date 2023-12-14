Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Target Stock Up 0.8 %

TGT stock opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

