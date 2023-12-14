Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,529 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

TFLO stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 783,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,576. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.