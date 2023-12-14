Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 5.0 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,125,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,186,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

