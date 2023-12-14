Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.11.

ADBE stock traded down $38.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $585.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $577.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $266.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

