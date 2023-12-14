Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Invests $157,000 in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Perspective Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CATX traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.27. The company had a trading volume of 60,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.21 and a 12-month high of 0.73.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.04. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of 2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on CATX

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.