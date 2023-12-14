Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.44. 299,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,609. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $170.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.36.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

