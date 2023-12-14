Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,072,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.14. The stock had a trading volume of 399,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,543. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $213.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

