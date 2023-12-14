Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,708 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.7% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,208. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

