Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after acquiring an additional 498,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

