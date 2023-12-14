Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,428. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

