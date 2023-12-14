Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 778 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.1% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VOE stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 60,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,517. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

