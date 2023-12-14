Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,891. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

