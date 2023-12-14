TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -241.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

