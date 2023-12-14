TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
TSE TVK opened at C$42.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$752.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
