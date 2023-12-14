TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

TSE TVK opened at C$42.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$752.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

