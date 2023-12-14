TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned about 0.19% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,283 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1,703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 385,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $582.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.37.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.