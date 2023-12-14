Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $109,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

