Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.10. 11,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,102. Thales has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

