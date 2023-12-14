The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BA opened at $250.88 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $251.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

