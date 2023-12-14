The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Shares of BA opened at $250.31 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $252.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

