The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

NYSE:CI opened at $297.18 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.99.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

