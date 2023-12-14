The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3,665.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises approximately 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Clorox Stock Up 2.3 %

Clorox stock opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

