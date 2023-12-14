The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.14.

Shares of EL stock opened at $143.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

