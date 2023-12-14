The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 97,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.87 target price for the company.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,141. The Glimpse Group has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.25.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 109.38% and a negative net margin of 184.39%.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

