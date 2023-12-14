The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $197.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $231.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.39 and its 200 day moving average is $298.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.