The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading 5.8% Higher

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.54. 531,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 979,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $768,525 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

