The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.72

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 206152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,695. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,901,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.