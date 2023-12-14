The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 6.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

