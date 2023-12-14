The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Buys 88,538 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) insider Satori Capital, Llc acquired 88,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,521.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 557,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,180,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lovesac Stock Up 4.6 %

LOVE stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $30,198,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $15,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $12,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 211.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after buying an additional 279,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 748.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 261,529 shares during the period.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 1st.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

