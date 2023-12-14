The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

