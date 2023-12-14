The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lifted to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

