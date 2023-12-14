Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $518.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.94 and a 200-day moving average of $509.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.75.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

