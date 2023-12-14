Thomas G. Kramer Sells 28,190 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,454.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IonQ Price Performance

IONQ opened at $13.42 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 330,481 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,213 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

