Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tikehau Capital Price Performance

TKKHF stock remained flat at C$21.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Tikehau Capital has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$24.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.57.

Get Tikehau Capital alerts:

About Tikehau Capital

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tikehau Capital is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in providing a full range of financing products including senior secured loans, equity, senior debt, unitranche, mezzanine, and preferred shares. The firm seeks to make early stage, mezzanine, and turnaround investments and manage long-term capital for institutional and private investors in various asset classes including credit, listed, private equity, and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Tikehau Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tikehau Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.