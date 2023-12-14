Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toshiba Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,547. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. Toshiba has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Toshiba will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.