Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,765 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 53.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $86,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

