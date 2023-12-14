Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Update

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 92,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,666. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $624.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 141.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

