Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $47.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.