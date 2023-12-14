Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.53

Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Troy Income & Growth Trading Up 1.8 %
LON:TIGT opened at GBX 69.61 ($0.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.48. Troy Income & Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74 ($0.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £162.10 million, a PE ratio of -2,280.00 and a beta of 0.49.
About Troy Income & Growth
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Troy Income & Growth
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 4 BUY-rated high-yield stocks with at least 25% of upside
Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.