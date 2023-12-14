Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 329.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,446,638. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

