Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Major Shareholder Twilio Inc Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

