Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $412.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

