Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Lessened by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 5.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.