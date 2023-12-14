U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Up 3.8 %
USEG stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
