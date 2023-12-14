U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 177.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Silica worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 9.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SLCA traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $11.62. 154,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.