Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Cut by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.7% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 49.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,587 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.70. 6,806,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,047,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

