UBS Group Increases Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $89.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

EMN traded up $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $90.71. 213,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,917. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

