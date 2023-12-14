UBS Group Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to Neutral

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 166,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,947,000 after purchasing an additional 936,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,029,000 after purchasing an additional 427,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

